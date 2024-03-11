Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 832 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.