Insider Buying: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Acquires 248 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hill bought 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,678.96 ($2,130.93).

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

LON PAG traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 667.50 ($8.47). The company had a trading volume of 169,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 675.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 572.22. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 439.18 ($5.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,606.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.