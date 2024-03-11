Insider Buying: Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Director Acquires $50,017.86 in Stock

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Pinola acquired 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $50,017.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,197.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Net Lease Office Properties Price Performance

NLOP opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

