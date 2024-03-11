Insider Buying: NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) CEO Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NBBK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 201,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,336. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Farley Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

