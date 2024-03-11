Insider Buying: 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Insider Purchases A$20,230.00 in Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL – Get Free Report) insider Belinda Rowe acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$20,230.00 ($13,136.36).

3P Learning Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

3P Learning Company Profile

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of educational software and e-books to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education, and adaptive and collaborative learning, including mathematics and literacy products. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Brightpath Progress, and Writing Legends programs.

