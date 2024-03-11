Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market outperform rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Shares of INO opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

