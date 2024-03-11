Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -154.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Infinera by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Infinera by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $89,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

