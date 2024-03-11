Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,537 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.90% of Indivior worth $60,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $6,602,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $4,947,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $15,256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $23,101,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $21.39. 99,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Indivior PLC has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,051.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 538.18%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

