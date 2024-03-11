Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.06

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.06 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 172348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.4473 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

