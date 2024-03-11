Immutable X (IMX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $138.25 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $138.25 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00004951 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
