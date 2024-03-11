ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ImmuCell were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell in the third quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ImmuCell by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ImmuCell by 20.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ImmuCell by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ImmuCell by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Price Performance

ICCC stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. ImmuCell Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.08.

ImmuCell Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

