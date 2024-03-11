IDT (NYSE:IDT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of IDT stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. IDT has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $940.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

IDT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. IDT’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $100,592.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IDT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 81.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

