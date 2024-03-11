IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) Insider David Meaden Sells 294,000 Shares

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) insider David Meaden sold 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80), for a total value of £185,220 ($235,080.59).

LON:IDOX traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 63.10 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,661. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.11. The company has a market capitalization of £288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6,309.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. IDOX plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 71 ($0.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. IDOX’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of IDOX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

