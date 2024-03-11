IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,254,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX were worth $468,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 30.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $238.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.37. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $240.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

