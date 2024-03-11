ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $54.20 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $344.67 million and $54.20 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 983,343,538 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

