Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.69

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$41.69 and last traded at C$41.64, with a volume of 1090939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on H. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.89.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.94.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.9046053 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.11%.

In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

