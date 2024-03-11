Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,828 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Huntsman worth $43,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN opened at $26.58 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 179.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.