HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,570 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up about 1.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.61% of HubSpot worth $150,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock traded up $11.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $616.00. 197,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $594.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -173.23 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,988 shares of company stock worth $16,310,038. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

