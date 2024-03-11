Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,794 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,578,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,932,168. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

