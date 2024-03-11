Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 871 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,423. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

