Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 826 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Sysco by 19.3% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 18.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $368,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 126.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 316,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,442. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

