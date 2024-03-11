Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,460 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after buying an additional 496,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $178.08. 235,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,715. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $180.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

