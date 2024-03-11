Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,438 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth about $67,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 23.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,887.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,814 shares of company stock worth $8,207,471. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 287,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,678. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.