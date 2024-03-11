Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 61.7% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $100.48. 1,746,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,383,264. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

