Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTI traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.00. The stock had a trading volume of 925,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,094. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08. The stock has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

