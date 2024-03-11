Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 176,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.