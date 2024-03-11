Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 78,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,175. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

