Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.73. 680,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $5,084,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,710,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,198,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $5,084,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,710,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,198,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,436 shares of company stock worth $35,432,839 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

