Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,225,831 shares of company stock valued at $688,470,466. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.73. 738,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,055. The company has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.