Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Home Depot stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,726. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

