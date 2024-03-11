Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 71,158 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 100.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,158 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.56. 1,540,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,199,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

