Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.21. 114,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,292. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

About Leidos



Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

