Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $552.94. The stock had a trading volume of 779,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,099. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.29 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $586.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $250.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

