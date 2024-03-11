Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,525,000 after buying an additional 461,527 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NFE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

