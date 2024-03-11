Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS):

  • 3/4/2024 – Hims & Hers Health was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.
  • 2/28/2024 – Hims & Hers Health was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/27/2024 – Hims & Hers Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2024 – Hims & Hers Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2024 – Hims & Hers Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2024 – Hims & Hers Health had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2024 – Hims & Hers Health had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.
  • 2/26/2024 – Hims & Hers Health is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -131.55 and a beta of 0.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,384.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $87,692.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,384.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,334 shares of company stock worth $3,756,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after acquiring an additional 991,959 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after buying an additional 1,904,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,546,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,562,000 after purchasing an additional 423,251 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

