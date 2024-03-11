Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $47,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HLT stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.08. 377,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $206.65.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

