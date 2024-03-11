HI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228,260.78 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last week, HI has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $228,260.78 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00017366 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00024586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,943.24 or 0.99721027 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.00192949 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00054233 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $238,716.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

