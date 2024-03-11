Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $12.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

In related news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $913.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.21. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

See Also

