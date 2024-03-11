Hedera One Day Volume Reaches $104.57 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $4.27 billion and approximately $104.57 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00064140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,685,416,072 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

