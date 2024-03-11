Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,668 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.33% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,387. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $910.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.48. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

