Head to Head Survey: FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) versus GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA)

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FONAR and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 12.63% 8.47% 6.45% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FONAR and GigCapital5, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of FONAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FONAR has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FONAR and GigCapital5’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $98.64 million 1.45 $9.38 million $1.84 12.28 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Summary

FONAR beats GigCapital5 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company also offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters, and development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. It owns and operates diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages MRI scanning facilities. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospital outpatient imaging facilities. FONAR Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Melville, New York.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.GigCapital5, Inc operates as a subsidiary of GigAcquisitions5, LLC

