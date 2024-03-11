Head-To-Head Contrast: The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) vs. Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

The Seibels Bruce Group pays an annual dividend of $150.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 300,000.0%. Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Universal Insurance pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Insurance 4.80% 18.14% 2.28%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 3.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Seibels Bruce Group and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Universal Insurance has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.65%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Universal Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Insurance $1.39 billion 0.42 $66.82 million $2.20 9.21

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

