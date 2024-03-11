Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HAS. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.78.

Get Hasbro alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.