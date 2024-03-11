Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.42

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 1353761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

