Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 631 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

