Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,413 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after buying an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,927,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,969,000 after buying an additional 58,757 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,217,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

