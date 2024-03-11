Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NUSC stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.