Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 2,341 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $32.18 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.