Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $774,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SEPT opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

