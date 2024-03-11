Harbour Investments Inc. Has $932,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,947,000 after purchasing an additional 175,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,751,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,821 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.98 and a 52 week high of $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

